"When DK Enters Chinnaswamy...': Netizens Can't Keep Calm As IND and SA Move to Bengaluru for Series Decider

Indian team secured 82-run victory in the fourth match on Friday to script an amazing comeback in the five-match T20I series against South Africa. The Rishabh Pant-led side clinched two back-to-back wins in the third and fourth match to level the series 2-2. Now, the fifth and final match, scheduled to be played on Sunday in Bengaluru, appears to be the series decider. And, fans cannot wait for the exciting game.

Social media users have praised team India for their gritty nature and a strong mindset while some followers also critically analysed South Africa’s performance as well. Here are some of the reactions.

“Congratulations Indian cricket team for winning the match last night," wrote one user.

While another user talked about the greatness of the five-match T20I series between India and South Africa. “What a ride it has been! The sheer depth of this series (both real & reel) and the multiple layers of success stories are just astounding. And at the end, I had the same emotions and goosebumps. It will always be like this."

A person pointed out Dinesh Karthik’s terrific knock in the fourth T20I match. “Dinesh Karthik is the living example that it’s never too late to take charge of your life and turn it around in whatever way you want to. Take a bow," was written in the caption.

One user hailed Indian pacer Avesh Khan for his match-winning bowling display in the penultimate match of the series against the Proteas. “India leveled the T20I series by routing South Africa for their lowest ever T20I total of 87. Avesh Khan returned career best figures of 4 for 18 & truly deserved it & with the bat, it was the Indian finisher, DK who got his maiden T20I fifty," was written in the caption.

Another user expressed his excitement for the fifth and final T20I match of the series as he wrote, “I get goosebumps when DK enters Chinnaswamy with that massive crowd chants, but my mind blows away when crowd roars when Rahul Dravid sir comes to ground."

In the fourth match against South Africa, Karthik (55 off 27 balls) and Pandya (46 off 31 balls) notched up a solid partnership of 65 runs to help the Men in Blue in posting a defendable total of 169/6 in 20 overs. South Africa batting lineup during the run chase collapsed miserably as pacer Avesh scalped four wickets to bundle out the Proteas for a mere total of 87.

