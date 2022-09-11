'When His Mother Was Alive, He Used to Say That One Day I'll Play For Pakistan': Naseem Shah's Father on Pacer's Struggles

Pakistan young pace sensation Naseem Shah has impressed many with his bowling in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. In the absence of premier pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem took the responsibility of opening the bowling in the multi-nation tournament and performed well with the new ball. The 19-year-old has claimed 6 wickets in 4 matches at an economy rate of 7.

Naseem’s father Abbas Shah opened up on the struggles the Pakistan pacer faced during his childhood days and said nobody supported him except his brother.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

“I beat Naseem many times for playing cricket, asking him to focus on his studies instead. None of us supported Naseem, only his brother would secretly give him money," Naseem’s father told a Pakistan TV channel.

Abbas said that his son Naseem was very close to his mother and when she was alive, the pacer used to tell her about his dream of playing for Pakistan.

“When his mother was alive, he used to say that one day I will play for Pakistan. We used to laugh saying how will a man from Dir join the Pakistan team," he added.

ALSO READ | ‘India Went Down Because…’: Ramiz Raja Explains Why Rohit Sharma & Co Failed at Asia Cup 2022

His father revealed that Naseem still remembers his mother a lot and says she would have been extremely happy to see him play for his country.

“He thinks of her and cries a lot. He says if mother was here, she would have been very happy to see me in the Pakistan kit," he added.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old smashed back-to-back sixes in the final over to help Pakistan seal a place in the final of the Asia Cup with a win over Afghanistan. It was a thrilling contest when Pakistan required 11 runs in the final over with only one wicket left and Naseem took just two balls to finish the job for his team.

Advertisement

Abbas said that he prayed for his son during the Afghanistan match and the result was like a dream for him.

“I prayed a lot for him in the match against Afghanistan. I felt like I was dreaming [when we won]," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here