'When I Do Well, She is Like....'- Meet Suryakumar Yadav's 'Life Coach' Wife Devisha Shetty

Suryakumar Yadav maybe at the peak of his cricket career, but the 32-year-old had seen it all. Making his debut at the ripe age of 31, Yadav has seen failures and struggles in his twenties. Then came the pondering which turned into various brainstorming sessions. He decided to change his diet for good and the results showed before his life changed on October 20, 2020, just two days after another snub for Team India. Yadav went onto play a blinder of a knock to help Mumbai chase down 165 run target against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the world took note, making him one of the most lobbied after on social media.

Meanwhile, he never looked back after that. Now during his good times, he never forgets to mention how his wife—Devisha Shetty stood by him all along. During an interaction with the Cricket Monthly, he focused on how she played the role of a life coach during those years.

“Oh yes, absolutely (life coach). She keeps me grounded all the time. You do well, you don’t do well. Most important thing is, when I do well and when I come back to the room, she’s like, “I think it was a good day. It’s time for you to enjoy tonight. Forget it tomorrow and move on," he recalled to The Cricket Monthly.

He said during his struggle years, he couldn’t stop thinking how the players he played alongside went onto make their India debuts while he was left in the lurch.

“I used to think like that. I still remember [at the 2013] U-23 Asia Cup I played with KL [Rahul], with [Jasprit] Bumrah, Axar [Patel], Harshal [Patel]. There were a lot of players from that time who made their debut for India and they’d started doing really well by the time I got married in 2016. This conversation [with Devisha] came two years later. We didn’t actually compare [Suryakumar to the other young players], we wanted to move forward, so we just looked into ourselves what we could do better together so that I could go one step ahead and slowly make a mark."

The 32-year-old is expected to play a huge role when India take on Netherlands. The middle-order batter has played a key role in Australia as he went onto score a fifty in the very first warm-up match against Western Australia. Although, he didn’t click against Pakistan in the opener, fans know he can be the game changer for Team India.

