'When I Saw Calls From +91, I Knew What Had Happened': Archer Recalls Incident After Being Picked by MI

England speedster Jofra Archer had sparked an intense bidding war at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions last month. The matter of his unavailability in the upcoming season didn’t change the dynamics of the bidding as the likes of Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad went berserk to get him on board.

MI had to fight tooth and nail with the Royals for Archer in the auctions. In fact, SRH made an unexpected entry after the price went past INR 5 crore mark. But ultimately, the five-time champions won the race and the team owners were elated to buy the England pacer.

Jofra is extremely thrilled to be a part of MI where he will join Jasprit Bumrah next year. During a video interaction, the 26-year-old recalled the incident when he got a call from the franchsie officials.

“My phone started to go off. Back-to-back messages. I think some guys from the Mumbai team ended up calling me. When I saw calls from +91, I knew exactly what had happened. I was really excited as it is a great franchise. Really excited to get started and start winning some games and trophies," Jofra said.

Archer had a great time playing with the Royals in past two season, picking up 46 wickets in 35 games. During the interview, he admitted that he learned a lot while playing for RR. But it was also important for him to step out of his comfort zone, he added.

“The change of team and atmosphere is really good because then you get to challenge yourself again because sometimes it is okay to operate in your comfort zone. But once you have gone away and began to perform again in a different team, then you can rate yourself.

“It is like when Ronaldo left, many people said that he wasn’t going to be good outside of Spain. But he has proved himself whenever he has gone now and no one can doubt his skills. So, it is the same mindset," said Jofra.

