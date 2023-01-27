'When in Ranchi': Prithvi Shaw Shares Snap With MS Dhoni Ahead of New Zealand T20 Series Opener

Former Indian team captain MS Dhoni visited the team’s dressing room in Ranchi as the boys in blue were training at the legendary skipper’s hometown ahead of their T20 opener against visitors New Zealand.

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw shared a post with the former skipper with a caption that read “When in Ranchi Happy to spend some time with Mahi Bhai post-training"

The ICC World Cup-winning captain was seen sharing some wisdom with Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder tasked with leading the men in blue against the Kiwis in the T20 series that gets underway on the 27th of January.

Dhoni was also seen exchanging words with Indian opener Shubman Gill, and spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal among other players, as well as the team’s staff.

In the preceding ODI series against New Zealand, India registered an emphatic 3-0 clean sweep.

The men in blue won the ODI opener against the Kiwis marked by a fabulous double ton by Gill that propelled the side to a massive total of 349. Michael Bracewell lead New Zealand’s response with his fighting 140-run knock, but the Kiwis ultimately fell 12 runs short of the target.

India wrapped up the series in the second game as they bowled the Kiwis out for a paltry 108 before successfully chasing down the target with nearly 30 overs to spare.

The third game was yet another high-scoring encounter as India racked up 385 runs riding on centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma and Gill. The home side ended up triumphing on the day by a big margin of 90 runs as they scalped the entire New Zealand side for 295 runs.

India’s previous T20 engagement was against Sri Lanka, which the men in blue managed to win 2-1.

The opening T20 against the Lankan Lions was a hard-fought affair in which the home team ended up triumphing by 2 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sri Lanka levelled the series by clinching the second game by 16 runs before India wrapped up the series with a 91-run win over the visitors, thanks to a Suryakumar Yadav blitzkrieg ton.

India will begin the T20 series against New Zealand on the 27th of January at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi before their subsequent games on the 29th of January and the 1st of February scheduled to be played at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow and Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

