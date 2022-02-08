On This Day in 1949: When India Almost Chased Down 361 against Mighty West Indies

>On This Day in 1949: It was the fifth and final Test against the West Indies in the 1948-49 home series. The visitors were up 1-0 and India were keen to draw level in Mumbai. West Indies won the toss and posted 286 in the first innings after electing to bat first. Jeffrey Stollmeyer, the opener, top-scored for them with 85. The great Everton Weekes made 56. Dattu Phadkar picked 4 wickets for India while Vinoo Mankad returned with three.

India were bowled out for 193 with Vijay Hazare top scoring with 40. Rusi Modi chipped in with 33. John Trim picked three wickets for the West Indies. Courtesy a 97 from opener, Allan Rae and 48 by Weekes, the visitors managed to score 267 in the second innings setting India a target of 361.

The Indian openers, Mushtaq Ali and KC Ibrahim were dismissed cheaply before the team could put 10 on the board. Modi led the fightback resurrecting the innings with the captain - the great Lala Amarnath. The pair put together 72 for the third-wicket before Amarnath exited for 39. In came another legend - Hazare - and he stitched together a match-changing stand of 139 for the fourth wicket with Modi. However the latter’s dismissal for 86 derailed the chase a bit and the home team lost momentum.

Hazare and Mankad put on 55 for the fifth wicket but both departed in quick succession which made India defensive. Hazare had taken India to the brink of a famous win with a brilliant 122.

Hemu Adhikari was the eighth batsman dismissed with the team score at 321 with still some time left in the match. India found a hero in Phadkar who remained unbeaten on 37 and along with Ghulam Ahmed took India out of the woods with a match-saving 34 run stand for the ninth wicket. The hosts faced 107 overs in the fourth innings to score 355 for the loss of 8 wickets.

It was a case of so near and yet so far for both the teams. West Indies could not pick the two Indian wickets to give them a 2-0 victory in the series. India, on the other hand, fell just 6 runs short of what would have been one of the greatest chases in Test cricket history!

It was one of the greatest draws in the history of Test cricket.

