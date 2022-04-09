When MS Dhoni Made Ravi Shastri So Furious That He 'Yelled Like Never Before'

MS Dhoni is a huge football fan. It was always been his first love as shown in his biopic as well that Dhoni wanted to be a football goalie but then his fate had other ideas and he found himself just behind the wicket. As his former coach Ravi Shastri saw Dhoni playing football ahead of the CSK’s clash against SRH, he couldn’t help but reveal how he yelled at Dhoni to stop the game during Asia Cup. Shastri said he was worried that Dhoni will hurt himself.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

“He loves football. It scares, the intensity he plays, you from the outside, you hope he doesn’t get injured. I remember before the Asia Cup final, there was dew, he went skidding five minutes before the toss. “I’ve never yelled like that in my life, I said stop the game! Something like that. You don’t want to lose your main player in a game against Pakistan, because five minutes later was the toss. But, to get him out, leave the football, impossible," Shastri told Star Sports.

Meanwhile, Dhoni managed to score just three runs against SRH, reaffirming the fact that he has clearly past his prime.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 17 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Sports Academy here on Saturday.

Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen are set to make their debut for SRH while CSK made one change, bringing Sri Lankan Maheesh Theekshana in place of Pretorius.

After winning the toss, SRH captain Kane Williamson said, “We are going to have a bowl. We just considered bowling first today. We have two changes. Shashank Singh and Marco Jansen come in for Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd. For us, it’s about improving performances, and we saw that in the last game."

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, “We would have bowled first. As a spinner I always wanted to play a day game, but it’s a part and parcel of the game. Cannot give excuses. We have one change. Theekshana comes in for Pretorius."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here