'When Players Prefer to Play in IPL Over Country...': India Legend on Team's Early Exit From T20 World Cup

The legendary Kapil Dev has questioned the commitment of BCCI and India players as he claims they prioritised IPL over the country that culminated into a poor show at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. India lost their opening two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand before exiting the race for the semi-finals for the first time after 2012 edition.

“When the players prefer to play IPL over playing for the country, what can we say? I believe that every player should feel proud playing for their country," Kapil told ABP News.

“I believe that your national team should come first and after that franchise or any other team," he added.

India did bounce back with crushing wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but their fate hinged on the outcome of New Zealand-Afghanistan contest on Sunday.

As it turned out, New Zealand won the game to become the fourth team to make it to the semi-finals joining Pakistan, England and Australia. This was after India started the tournament as one of the favourites showing glimpses of that with convincing victories over England and Australia in the warm-up matches.

Kapil says the BCCI needs to schedule matches in a better way. The legendary captain was referring to the grinding scheduling Indian cricketers have been subjected to throughout 2021 that saw them gearing up for the T20 World Cup just a couple of days after the second leg of IPL came to an end.

“I am not saying don’t play cricket there (for franchises) but it is now BCCI’s responsibility to plan their cricket (schedule) better for the future," the 62-year-old said.

“What we can learn from this defeat is to not repeat the mistakes that have been made. This is the biggest lesson," he added.

The even also marks the end of Ravi Shastri’s tenure as the head coach of Indian cricket team with Virat Kohli also stepping down from the role of captaincy in T20Is.

