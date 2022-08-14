'When PM Modi Speaks With Us, It Feels Like..': Harmanpreet Kaur Shares Her Emotions After Meeting the Indian Prime Minister

India women’s cricket team, after leading the Indian team to a historic silver medal at the recently concluded Birmingham Commonwealth Games, met and interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his New Delhi residence.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also present during the felicitation ceremony as PM Modi interacted with the Women in Blue alongside the other Indian athletes.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, post meeting PM Modi, said that listening to his encouraging words felt like the entire nation was behind them.

“It’s quite important to receive motivation from the country’s PM. When PM Modi speaks with us, it feels like the entire country is supporting us and that everybody is appreciating our hard work. It’s a big achievement for our cricket team," Harmanpreet was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, PM Modi tweeted that the women’s cricket team displayed excellent gameplay throughout the tournament and this silver medal will always be a special one as it is India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in cricket.

“Cricket and India are inseparable. Our Women’s cricket team played excellent cricket through the CWG and they bring home the prestigious Silver medal. Being the first ever CWG medal in cricket, this one will always be special. Best wishes to all team members for a bright future." tweeted PM Modi.

