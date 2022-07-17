'When Ramiz Raja Leaves PCB, I'll Announce my Availability': Former Pakistan Pacer on his National Comeback

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has once again made headlines for his remarks on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its officials. This time around, he has spoken about PCB president Ramiz Raja, stating that he won’t think of a national comeback until the latter is at the helm.

Amir announced his retirement from international cricket a couple of years ago, citing unjust treatment by the Pakistan team management. He had openly criticised the then coaching duo of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis and often claimed that he wouldn’t play amid their ‘current mindset’.

And now, he has made another huge statement on Raja while speaking to Pakistani media. Amir said he might think about making his comeback to the Pakistan side only when the current PCB chief leaves.

“Our relationship goes back a long way, and it won’t end. Everyone knows Ramiz Raja’s views about me, so I don’t think this is the right time to consider taking back retirement. When Ramiz Raja leaves PCB, I will announce my availability if needed," Amir said during an interview with Samaa TV.

In another media interview, Amir alleged that Raja has now developed a liking for his post despite having said that the latter won’t stay associated with the PCB after the exit of Imran Khan. The former Pakistan Prime Minister was ousted after he lost the no-trust vote in Parliament.

“His stance doesn’t change for other people but the rule doesn’t apply to him. If you see his old videos, he had said that he wouldn’t stay for a minute if Imran Khan left. His stance about leaving has changed now. Jaan chali jaaye but kursi naa jaye (He won’t give up his position no matter what). Kursi toh sabko pyari hoti hai. Enjoy karne dein unko (Everyone loves being in a powerful position. Let him enjoy)" Amir told SAMAA TV.

After announcing his retirement, the left-arm quick focused on the shortest format and continued playing franchise cricket. He played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and recently joined Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast.

