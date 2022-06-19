‘Let’s win, I’ll Teach Him a Lesson’: Rahane Recalls When Rohit Got Angry Over Shardul During Gabba Chase

Shardul Thakur is one of the most impressive all-rounders, if not the best. He has shown over the years how he can bat for India and take them over the line. Remember his innings at the Gabba where he forged a solid counter-attacking stand with Washington Sundar? In the very same game, as India came out to chase down the winning total, Thakur played a rash shot to get out. Provided that the dressing room was tense, Rohit Sharma lost his cool at his Mumbai teammate. He told Rahane that he would teach Shardul a lesson.

“Shardul Thakur was walking in when Washington got out. Rohit told him ‘This is your opportunity of becoming a hero’. And he just nodded and left," Rahane said on the documentary ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’ streaming on VOOT.

R Ashwin weighed in, saying: “As he was about to go, Rohit said, “Shardul, finish it". This is exactly what he said, I totally understand Shardul. He would have imagined… ‘like how Ravi bhai said, Dhoni hits a six and wins the World Cup’. So inside Shardul’s head, he has already figured out the moment, the commentary, the book the movie, everything. So Shardul’s gone for it, it’s gone to short square leg and got out. And everybody inside is like “What are you doing?"

Rahane then added: “Rohit was sitting next to me. He said, ‘let the match get over, let us win, I will teach him a lesson’. I said ‘forget it, we’ll see once the match is over’."

Despite Shardul’s gaffe, India went onto win the match and create history as they beat Australia in Australia. Meanwhile, Thakur had scored a fifty which helped India take a crucial lead over Australia in the first innings which came in handy. Later that year, he also scored twin fifties in Oval and India won that Test match to take 2-1 lead.

