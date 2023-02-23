'When Rohit Sharma Started His Career..': Gautam Gambhir Jumps to KL Rahul's Defence Amid Batting Struggles

A lot has been said about KL Rahul ahead of the third Test between India and Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Rohit Sharma’s men currently hold a 2-0 lead and despite their impressive performances, Rahul has endured a torrid time of late with the bat.

Former Indian cricketers Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra got into a war of words on social media, whereas Harbhajan Singh jumped into Rahul’s defence.

Gautam Gambhir has also provided his opinion on the issue as he urged the Indian opener to be left alone, he also cited the example of Rohit to explain Rahul’s woes.

Advertisement

ALSO READ| India vs Australia: Millennial KL Rahul’s Experience vs Gen Z Shubman Gill’s Form Sparks Debate Ahead of Third Test

Even though Rahul has drawn flak over his recent performances, skipper Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid have thrown their weight behind him. However, when India’s squad for the remaining 2 Tests was announced, there was no mention of a vice-captain, hinting that there’s more than what meets the eye.

Gambhir though has insisted that those who criticise Rahul don’t have an idea how tough international cricket can be.

“People who are talking about KL Rahul don’t know how tough international cricket is," said the former India opener turned commentator while talking to Sports Tak.

“I believe when a player is not performing he needs more backing compared when he is playing well. Name one player who has scored runs from beginning to end. Everyone has faced that phase and you should back the talent," added Gambhir.

ALSO READ| India vs Australia 2023: Kapil Dev Questions Rohit Sharma’s Fitness, Says Indian Skipper Looks ‘Overweight’

Advertisement

He also cited how Rohit Sharma struggled in his early days and stated that Rahul should be given some more time.

“When Rohit Sharma started his career (he struggled) and now look at his performance. There is absolute change. In the middle of the series this should not be talked about," said the 2011 ODI World Cup winner.

Gautam Gambhir further continued, “India are 2-0 up. Each player in the dressing room knows whether he is scoring or not. No media or ex-cricketer can tell players that your performance is not good. Each player evaluates their performance. He should be alone because we all know the quality player he is."

Advertisement

With the likes of Shubman Gill waiting in the wings, it will be interesting to see if the management continues to back Rahul although if India ends up winning the third Test in Indore then there might be some changes for the final match of the series.

Get the latest Cricket News here