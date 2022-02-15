‘When Sanju Chetta Met His Ash Anna’: Sanju Samson Meets His New IPL Teammate Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has a new team-mate in star Indian allrounder Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter was purchased by the inaugural IPL winners at the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. RR shared a picture of the two on their social media handle where Sanju can seen in Indian senior cricket team’s jersey while Ashwin dons RR’s jersey.

“When Sanju Chetta met his Ash Anna," the post was captioned.

Delhi Capitals and Royals were involved in an intense bidding war for Ashwin but in the end, the offspinner was acquired by the latter for the price tag of Rs 5 crores.

Advertisement

Take a look at the post:

Rajasthan Royals came to the mega auction with Rs. 62 crores in the purse. The team had retained three players - Sanju Samson (Rs 4 crores), Jos Buttler (Rs 10 crores), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 10 crores). The most expensive buy for the team was Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna. They spent judiciously on India’s latest pace sensation and finally brought him to their side by bidding Rs 10 crores.

Royals have got some remarkable names on their team. RR spent Rs 8.5 crores on West Indies batter, who has emerged as one of the finishers in IPL, Shimron Hetmyer. The team spent another Rs 8 crore to win Trent Boult in the bidding game. Former Royal Challengers Bangalore players Devdutt Padikkal and Yuzvendra Chahal are also now with RR.

Including the retained and the newly bought players, RR spent a total of Rs 89.05 crores across the two days and were left with Rs 95 lakh in their purse. The squad strength of 24 players includes 16 Indians and 8 overseas.

Advertisement

>Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2022: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, Rassie van der Dussen, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen and Daryl Mitchell

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here