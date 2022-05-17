When Spinner Andrew Symonds Bowled Bouncers to Shoaib Akhtar

Cricket world is in collective mourning after the untimely demise of former Australia allrounder Andrew Symonds who died in a car crash on Saturday night. Symond was one of the finest limited-overs cricketers of his era and fans are being encouraged to leave fishing rods and cricket balls outside their houses in Australia as a tribute.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar recalled the time when he toured USA as part of the Cricket All-Stars exhibition tournament in the United States. Akhtar was member of Sachin Tendulkar’s team (Sachin’s Blasters) while Symonds represented Shane Warner’s team (Warne’s Warriors).

Akhtar, known for his tearaway pace, remembered how he tried putting on a show for the fans by bowling bouncers at the batters and then Symonds responded by giving him a taste of his own medicine.

Advertisement

“I was in Sachin Tendulkar’s team and being a showman and I was trying to put up a great show. So I bowled quite a lot of bouncers to Kallis (Jacques)," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“So when my turn came to bat, Andrew Symonds was bowling me spin and suddenly he bowled a bouncer, which luckily didn’t hit me on the head. So I told Symonds, ‘I won’t leave you’, to which he responded, ‘were you not bowling bouncers as well,’" he added.

Akhtar shared an unseen video on Twitter from the tour which took place in 2015.

“Memorable interaction during USA trip in 2015. I was playing for @sachin_rt and Symonds was playing for @ShaneWarne. Its so hard to digest that him & warnie are both not with us anymore. Symonds said “i will hit you straight into that screen that there will be fireworks in it," he wrote.

Advertisement

Symonds played 25 Tests, 198 ODIs and 14 T20Is for Australia. He scored a combined 6887 runs and took 165 wickets as well apart from hitting 8 centuries and 42 half-centuries as well.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here