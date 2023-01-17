When Suryakumar Yadav Met Jr NTR, Aka RRR’s Bheem, in Hyderabad

The craze for SS Rajamouli’s film RRR does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. India batter Suryakumar Yadav recently had a fanboy moment after he met RRR star Junior NTR ahead of the opening ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad. RRR scripted history after it became the first Indian movie to win a Golden Globe. The blockbuster period drama’s musical number Naatu Naatu won the prestigious Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Suryakumar Yadav congratulated Jr NTR and the batter did not forget to share a photo on social media. In the picture, Surya and his wife Devisha Shetty can be seen along with JR NTR. “It was so lovely meeting you, brother! Congratulations once again on RRR winning the Golden Globe award," he wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Fans did not waste this opportunity to express their love for Suryakumar Yadav and Junior NTR in comments. A Twitter user wholeheartedly praised Surya and Jr NTR and wrote, “India’s Best Batsmen With India’s Best Actor."

Another person commented, “Till yesterday I was a fan of KL Rahul only, But from today I am a fan of both KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav just for this post."

This fan marveled at Suryakumar Yadav’s incredible style of batting. “How can you play shots with such sheer elegance and beauty Surya bhau," the comment read.

Advertisement

Another fan affectionately wrote, “It’s so good to see you both together. Love you both."

Although, Suryakumar Yadav was not the only cricketer to who got the chance to meet Jr NTR. Several other Team India players like- Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Ishan Kishan were also seen posing with the South star in Hyderabad.

Team India are in Hyderabad to face New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The Rohit Sharma-led side will head into the fixture after completing a clean sweep against Sri Lanka. The opening encounter of the series between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. After the completion of the ODIs, the two teams will square off in a three-match T20I series.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here