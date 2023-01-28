'When The Competition is Very High, Such Things Can Happen': India Allrounder Defends Under-fire Arshdeep Singh

India pacer Arshdeep Singh’s international career is still in its infancy but the youngster has already experienced the the giddying highs and crushing lows. An U-19 World Cup winner, the left-arm fast bowler went through the grind of domestic cricket before taking the spotlight in the IPL and then made his India debut last year in July.

Such were his early impressions that he ended up playing in two major competitions just a couple of months into his debut including the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

At the continental tournament, a dropped catch resulted in him copping unnecessary criticism on social media but then a sparkling display against Pakistan in group match of world cup made him a fan favourite.

So far, the 23-year-old has played 24 T20Is and taken 37 wickets in them at 19.08 and an economy of 8.62. He has also played in three ODIs but is yet to open his account in the wickets column.

Friday though was a forgettable night for Arshdeep who leaked plenty of runs besides bowling a no-ball and a couple of wides against New Zealand in Ranchi. He returned figures of 1/51 from four overs including.

However, it was the 20th over of the New Zealand innings that spoiled his figures. In three overs, he had allowed eight 24 runs and taken the important wicket of half-centurion Devon Conway.

But the 20th over turned into a carnage with Daryl Mitchell blasting three sixes in a row followed by a four and Arshdeep ended up leaking 27 runs in it. New Zealand posted 176/6 and India managed 155/9 in response.

Washington Sundar, who was the star performer for India with an all-round show, defended his India teammate.

“He (Arshdeep) has taken so many wickets — for India and in the IPL. We are also human beings, we also want to play the sport. When the competition is very high, and the opposition is of the highest quality such things can happen," Washington said during a post-match media interaction on Friday.

Umran Malik was used for just one over and he conceded 16 runs in it.

“The way he (Malik) bowled against Sri Lanka and New Zealand (in ODIs) that’s why we all know he’s here. He’s an X-factor, someone who bowls above 150 consistently and that’s a rare quality," Washington said.

