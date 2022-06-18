England Test skipper Ben Stokes is amazed with the way the white-ball side under Eoin Morgan went about smashing records in the opening One-day International against the Netherlands at Amstelveen on Friday evening.

Stokes, who himself has guided the Test team to a 2-0 win against New Zealand in the ongoing series, suggested on social media that the entire 50 overs England batted against the Dutch looked like highlights, given that there was never a dull moment with Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler crafting beautiful centuries.

Buttler was the most devastating of the three England batters, striking 14 maximums in his unbeaten 162 (70 balls) at a strike rate of 231.42, bludgeoning the Dutch attack to smithereens as England scored a record 498/4 in 50 overs.