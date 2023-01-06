Chasing a stiff 208-run target was never going to be easy for India, especially when they are playing a bunch of youngsters against a full-fledged Sri Lankan side. The visitors looked robust against India’s undisciplined bowling attack and the fifties from Kusal Mendis and skipper Dasun Shanaka added to the woes of Hardik Pandya & Co. Later, the chase didn’t start well as the hosts lost 4 batters in Powerplay.

However, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav had different plans. The duo hammered the Lankan bowlers left, right and centre, adding 91 runs for the sixth wicket. The partnership gave hope to all Indian fans which was ultimately shattered following their dismissals. Surya scored a 36-ball 51 while Axar made a belligerent 65 off just 31 deliveries, including 3 boundaries and 6 maximums.

Though his knock went in vain as India lost the game by 16 runs, Axar left a deep impact with his heroics. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik lauded the left-arm all-rounder and said these kinds of knocks will surely help him secure a berth in India’s 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

“If you take skillsets; this left-arm spinner and a left-handed batter, there seems to be a dime-a-dozen in all the teams, especially in IPL and domestic circuit, if you go around. There are so many players. And obviously, we have one Mr Ravindra Jadeja who has been a hallmark of what an all-rounder means to Test cricket and the other formats for Team India.

“So, if he needs to step out and find a place in the XI or a place in that World Cup 2023 squad, that’s going to be announced in a few months’ time, these are the kind of knocks that are going to be etched in everybody’s mind and they would say, ‘this guy deserves an opportunity’. These are critical games for him," Karthik told Cricbuzz after the conclusion of the 2nd T20I.

“He’d rather have himself play these kinds of tough situations, be in these sorts of games and try and get India across the line because when the time arrives to decide between a Washington and an Axar at some point of time, which will happen in the One-day circuit, these types of games will give him a chance to step up to that fight," he concluded.

Both teams will now travel to Guwahati to play the third T20I, which has turned into a series decider, on Saturday.

