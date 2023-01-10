When Usman Khawaja Forced Scott Boland Out Of His Seat

Australia batter Usman Khawaja, famous for his cheeky comments, had found himself in an awkward position ahead of the Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) back in December 2021. Australia pacer Scott Boland, who was supposed to make his debut in the game, reportedly got involved in a bitter ego-driven fight with the southpaw. It has now been revealed that Khawaja, the reserve opening batter for the game, made Boland move out of his seat in the dressing room ahead of the Boxing Day Test. And the debutant did move without making a fuss. Needless to say, Boland’s gesture did invariably surprise his teammates at that point in time. Australia spinner Mitchell Swepson recently recalled the controversial incident while speaking in Amazon Prime’s The Test documentary.

“Scotty [Boland] was sitting here and Uzzie [Khawaja] walked in and was like, ‘Scotty mate, come on.’ Scotty’s now over near the coffee machine instead of where he was. Poor man’s on debut now and Uzzie’s not even playing. Standard Usman, really," Swepson disclosed.

Usman Khawaja eventually defended himself by stating he “did ask him [Boland] if he wanted to move and he said no."

However, the off-field incident did not impact Scott Boland much. The right-arm pacer produced one of the finest spells in the history of Test cricket. Boland scalped six wickets in the second innings after conceding just seven runs. England were bowled out for a paltry total of 68 in second innings as the hosts managed to clinch a comfortable victory by an innings and 14 runs.

Scott Boland had also won the prestigious Johnny Mullagh medal after being adjudged Man of the Match in his debut Test. The Victorian had picked up seven wickets in that game.

Scott Boland has so far claimed 28 wickets after playing six matches for Australia. Boland is also just the second male Aboriginal player to have donned the Australia jersey- after Jason Gillespie. Boland currently enjoys a remarkable average of 12.21 in Tests. In ODIs, Boland has 16 wickets under his belt from 14 matches.

Usman Khawaja, on the other hand, has till now scored 4,162 runs at an average of 47.83 in Tests. The 36-year-old has 13 centuries and 19 half centuries to his name in Test cricket.

