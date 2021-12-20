'When Will Jack Leach Play?': Former Captain Questions England's Team Selection for 2nd Ashes Test

Former captain Nasser Hussain has questioned England’s team selection for the ongoing 2nd Ashes Test in Adelaide. The visitors are on the verge of losing the match by a bigger margin as they lost four wickets while chasing a humungous 468-run target on the fourth day. If Australia win, they will go up 2-0 and it won’t be easy for Joe Root & Co to bounce back in the series.

Hussain, in his latest column for the Daily Mail, wrote that England missed a trick by leaving out Jack Leach. He stated that Nathan Lyon getting enough turn and bounce from the deck was an alarm of England’s poor decision of taking the field with four seamers.

“If Jack leach is not going to play at Adelaide on that pitch, when will he? The first innings demonstrated the difference in attitude towards spin of these sides. Root bowled 20 overs out of 150, but then Lyon sent down 28 out of the 84 overs it took Australia to bowl England out.

“It’s just a completely different mindset. England clearly do not rate Leach, and believe Root can do just as good a job with the ball," Hussain wrote.

The former England captain further highlighted pacer Ollie Robinson bowling off-spin in Australia’s second innings on day four. He didn’t get any wickets but it solved England’s problem of slow over-rate a bit. The lack of a regular spinner also forced Root to use Dawid Malan, who even managed to get a wicket.

“I’ve got complete admiration for Lyon. It’s bloody difficult bowling finger spin in Australia, but he has become a wonderful bowler and has more than 400 Test wickets to his name. He was beating England’s left-handers’ ball after ball, and he was all over a right-hander in Ollie Pope like a rash in the first innings.

“The sight of Ollie Robinson bowling off-spin summed it all up. Joe Root not only had to fill the role of spinner, but England had to turn to a seamer to bowl spin, along with Dawid Malan’s occasional leg-spin, to fill the gaps in the attack," Hussain added.

