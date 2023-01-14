'When Will They Pick Sarfaraz Khan’: Baffled Fans Slam BCCI for Ignoring Mumbai Batter for Australia Tests

The BCCI announced the squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand and the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar series on Friday night. There are a few notable inclusions in the squad which have grabbed the headlines. However, the Indian cricket board had to face flak from the fans for overlooking Mumbai’s prolific run-scorer Sarfaraz Khan in the Test squad.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Co Receive Traditional Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram - WATCH

Sarfaraz has a mind-boggling average of 80.47 in first-class cricket and has emerged as one of the best batters of the Ranji Trophy in the last couple of years. Still, the Mumbai batter has not been able to secure a spot in the Indian Test side.

Advertisement

Here’s how the Twitterati reacted:

Advertisement

The fact is Sarfaraz Khan has indeed scored heavily in the domestic circuit. He had smashed 982 runs at an astonishing average of 122.75 in the 2021-22 season of first-class cricket. Moreover, he has already scored 801 runs at a healthy average of 89 in the current season.

ALSO READ | ‘Really Admire Virat Kohli, He’s Somebody Else as a Player’: ENG All-rounder Heaps Massive Praise on India Star

It remains to be seen when Sarfaraz will get on the radar of the national selectors. While Sarfaraz was ignored by the national selectors, Prithvi Shaw was awarded for his recent string of exceptional performances in Ranji Trophy.

Shaw has been included in the T20I squad for the New Zealand series. India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against New Zealand in January.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here