'When You Lose Because of Batting, it's Certain': Kaif Suggests Major Change in GT Top Order for RR Clash

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has witnessed a completely new version of all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Prior to the tournament, the fans and experts fretted over his form as he wasn’t regular on the field due to a back injury. But the 28-year-old underwent a rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and made an impactful comeback.

In the IPL 2022, he’s not only bowling a full quota of 4 overs but has also been batting confidently. In the previous encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was promoted up in the order and scored an unbeaten half-century while batting at no. 4.

A change in batting position might have got Pandya a good amount of runs but his strike rate dropped to 122.61 while his team Gujarat Titans suffered its first loss in the tournament.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has opined that Pandya may have moved up on the line-up to take on more responsibility but his ideal role would be that of a finisher. Speaking with Sportskeeda, he said,

“Hardik Pandya has decided to give himself more time at the crease this season. His role was different for Mumbai and for India and that’s why he scored just 1500 runs in 98-99 IPL games. He is aiming to score at least 400-500 runs this season. But I don’t feel that’s his role. His role is of a finisher who bats in the last five overs."

Kaif further highlighted the struggle of wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade who hasn’t been among runs. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that it’s time for Gujarat to give an opportunity to Wriddhiman Saha in the playing XI.

“They can replace Wade with either Saha of Gurbaz, who has great T20 numbers. You generally don’t change the team and back a player when you’re winning. But when you lose a game because of your batting, it’s certain that there will be a change," Kaif said.

Speaking about the overall performance of GT so far in the tournament, Kafi said, “Very happy with the way Gujarat have performed so far. Hardik Pandya is captaining the team well and scoring runs. Shami and Ferguson are bowling well."

“But Rajasthan is also playing really well and looking balanced in both batting and bowling. Buttler has already hit a hundred, and Hetmyer is in good form. They have Chahal, Boult, and Prasidh who are bowling well. This is a brilliant match," he added.

