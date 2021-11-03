‘When You Play For IND, Everything Has Got to Recede to Background’: Gavaskar On Bumrah’s ‘Bio-bubble Fatigue’ Statement

Most experts had deemed India to be the clear favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 before its commencement. The key factors were India’s presence in the UAE for the second leg of the IPL ahead of the World Cup, and the favourable subcontinent conditions. However, after two consecutive losses against Pakistan and New Zealand, the ‘Men in Blue’ are likely to face an early exit from the tournament. For the performance issue, several players have blamed bubble fatigue caused due to IPL and the England tour before it.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah also talked about bubble fatigue in the post-match press conference after India’s loss to the Black Caps. This statement, however, has met with harsh criticism from former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar who calls bubble fatigue an “excuse", saying it is not real.

The former opener shared his strong opinion against the statement in a conversation with Sports Today.

“Well look, when you are playing for India, everything has got to recede to the background. It’s as simple as that. It’s an unbelievable privilege and a huge honour to be playing for and representing your country. There are millions who you know, want to get the India cap, the India colours.

“Nobody should be saying that this [bubble fatigue] is there. There should be no real excuse. You should go out there and give it your best. It’s as simple as that," Gavaskar said.

English cricketers too, have complained about bubble-fatigue earlier which prompted England and Wales Cricket Board to formulate a rotation policy for the players. More recently, Chris Gayle too pulled out of the IPL midway, citing bubble fatigue.

“And that’s all the Indian fans are expecting. We all know that you can’t win every game. This is a sport; you are going to lose. Even the greatest of players in individual sports, even the greatest of teams lose. And this is a great team, make no mistake. The way they have played over the years, it’s a top team, this Indian team is a top champion team."

“But it’s only in the multi-country tournaments where they have not found their feet. So, I think that’s something they need to do and not talk about anything else," Gavaskar concluded.

India will be playing against Afghanistan next at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The change in venue might bring a change of fortune for the Indian Cricket Team, who are desperate for a win in the tournament to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The clash will commence at 7:30 pm today.

