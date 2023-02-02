Shubman Gill opened up on scoring a sublime century in the third and final T20I against New Zealand which helped India in clinching the three-match series 2-1 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The young batting superstar continued his fine form with the bat and scored his maiden T20I century on Wednesday. He posted the highest T20I score by an Indian - 126* to propel India to a mammoth 234/4 in 20 overs.

Gill failed to score big in the first two T20Is but he made up for those off-outings and smacked 12 fours and 7 sixes during his ferocious knock as New Zealand bowlers looked clueless against him. He reached his century with a cracking boundary over cover and then roared loudly to celebrate the special feat.

His century helped India crush New Zealand by 168 runs in the decider to clinch the series 2-1. He was named Player of the Match for his batting masterclass which left the Kiwis stunned.

The 23-year-old said he was backing himself to score big as he has been training hard in the nets to get the job done for the team.

“It feels good when you practice and it pays off. I was backing myself to score big. Didn’t happen in the Sri Lanka series, but happy to see it work out now. Everybody has a different technique to hit sixes," Shubman said in the post-match press conference.

He shared a massive 103-run partnership with skipper Hardik Pandya to help India crossed the 200-run mark. Shubman played the role of an aggressor during the stand.

The young opener opened up on the discussion he had with the skipper in the middle.

“Hardik bhai told me to play my game, not do anything extra and he kept backing me," he added.

Shubman has emerged as one of the most consistent performers with the bat in the last year as he scored his maiden centuries across formats. He has been playing non-stop cricket for India since the Test series against Bangladesh.

When asked about having any fatigue, Gill had a brilliant answer which left many impressed.

“When you represent your country, there is no fatigue. It was my dream to play for India, and I am very fortunate to be part of the team in all three formats," he added.

