'You've Such a Good Batter, No Need to Make Too Many Changes': Ex-Selector Backs Tripathi's Selection for Ranchi T20I

All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya’s Team India when it takes on New Zealand in the 1st T20I in on Friday. It’s a bunch of young and talented players that will challenge a full-strength Black Caps at home. The senior players, including Virat Kohli, Rohit & others, aren’t around, but the selection dilemma doesn’t get any easier. The competition for finding a spot in the final XI is as stiff as ever and it will be interesting to see who all get to play the series opener at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, former India selector Saba Karim has opined that batter Rahul Tripathi must be given an opportunity in the first encounter. After making his debut against Sri Lanka in Pune, Rahul showcased his excellence in Rajkot with a quick-fire 16-ball 35. His magnificent cameo, before Suryakumar Yadav’s hundred, helped India set the visitors a mammoth target of 228 runs. Later, the Men in Blue won the game by 91 runs.

“I want to see Rahul Tripathi get more opportunities at No. 3 because he did well in his second game. He batted at a decent strike rate. When you have such a good batter, there is no need to make too many changes," Karim told India News.

“Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya are no doubt No.4 and 5 batters. Play Deepak Hooda at No. 6," he added.

Picking his choice for the top order, Karim said the management should give chance to the players who have had a consistent run in the recent past.

“Team India must look at the batters who performed in the last T20I series. The first-choice openers should be Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Those who have performed well should be given opportunities," Karim further said.

With Prithvi Shaw being recalled for the New Zealand T20Is, the question around India’s opening combination was asked, this time to captain Hardik Pandya in light of how the duo of Gill and Ishan Kishan fared at the top during the Sri Lanka series.

However, ahead of the opening clash, captain Hardik Pandya has cleared the air putting faith in Gill.

“Shubman Gill has done well and will start the series. The way he is batting, he was already in the team," Pandya said on Thursday.

