'Where Are They Now?'-Virat Kohli's Ex-RCB Mate Takes A Jibe At Haters After Sublime Knock

Former India captain Virat Kohli came into his own as he went on to slam 166 runs in just 110 balls to help India a mammoth total of 390 runs during the third and final ODI match against Sri Lanka. As a result, Indian bowlers made merry and riding on a four for from Siraj, went onto bundle Sri Lanka out for a paltry 73 runs. This meant India had completed a series sweep over Lanka.

Meanwhile, a day later South Africa cricketer and one of his close mates Tabraiz Shamsi came out and took a swipe at Kohli haters who had started to question his place in the side. Kohli had to endure a severe run drought after the Covid-induced lockdown and failed to score in 2022 edition of IPL which was also followed by a lean patch during the ODI series in England.

“Was it not just a few months ago most people were asking for Virat to get dropped and saying all sorts of nasty things?," tweeted Shamsi.

“Where are they now?" he asked.

Shamsi had played a lot of cricket with Kohli at Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the two share a great camaraderie between each other. Both share a mutual respect as they have also played against each other a lot. Unfortunately, he didn’t find any takers in this year’s IPL auctions. He went unsold in 2022 also.

Earlier Kohli smashed 166 runs off just 110 balls. The night well and truly belonged to King Kohli. The 34-year-old, who had ended a nearly three-year wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup last year, showed that he is back to his best.

Kohli is now only three short of equalling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. Kohli’s conversion ratio is remarkable as he got to his 46th ton in 259 innings while Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to get to 49 centuries.

The last 10 overs saw India smashing 116 runs with Kohli going ballistic after his century. It was raining sixes from his bat post the milestone and one over long on had shades MS Dhoni’s helicopter shot that left Kohli with a big smile. Most of his maximums came in the cow corner region.

After the match Kohli said: “It’s been a great start. It’s been a while since I started the year like this… getting a hundred and then scoring two hundreds in the series and also becoming the Man of the Series."

“I am just happy that in the World Cup year, I am able to start like this, and I know I can be consistent. When I start like this, and I start feeling confident, then things usually go well," he said.

