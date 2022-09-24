'Where he Gets Into Trouble is...': Batting Legend Dissects Rohit Sharma's Stunning Innings in Nagpur

Rohit Sharma went berserk in Nagpur in a rain-shortened T20I between India and Australia to blast an unbeaten 46 off 20 deliveries and fire his team to a series-levelling victory. It was an assault Australia might not have been ready for, even Rohit surprised himself with his exploits.

After asking Australia to bat first after a frustrating wait lasting nearly two-and-a-half hours, Matthew Wade (43* off 20) and captain Aaron Finch (31 off 15) propelled the world champions to a challenging 90/5 in a contest that was curtailed to eight-overs-per-side.

Rohit then delighted the crowd gathered the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium that was waiting patiently for the conditions on the ground to improve even as the spectre of a call-off grew with every passing minute.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar later dissected the knock from the India captain who contrary to what may appear to be an all-out assault to an untrained eye, was actually quite measured.

“What you saw with Rohit today was a measured approach," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today. “It wasn’t anything where he was looking to defend, but he was being a lot more selective. And look, when he is playing those flick shots or the swivel pull shots, he is very good at that."

Gavaskar then pointed out the area which gets Rohit into trouble.

“Where he gets into trouble is when he is looking to play on the off-side, just tonks it up like that, that’s where he hits the ball up in the air rather than into the stands. That’s the only thing that he is going to watch out for," he said.

“Otherwise, when he is hitting it in his range, he has got absolutely no problems at all. That’s what he should be looking to do. Today was such a measured innings. He was waiting, cutting the ball, pulling, he was not going bang straight away. That is the reason why he batted so brilliantly," he added.

