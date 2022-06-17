'Where is Rohit Sharma?' India Captain Missing From The Test Team Photo Triggers a Wave of Queries

Members of India Test squad left for England on Thursday to start their preparations for a rescheduled contest which was cancelled last year owing to covid issues. After the Test, India will also play three T20Is and as many ODIs. against England.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos of the Indian team on Twitter ahead of their departure. The post was captioned, “England bound. Snapshots as #TeamIndia takes off for England."

Players like, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and Cheteshwar Pujara are among the cricketers who can be seen in the photos shared on the official social media handle of the Indian cricket board.

Advertisement

Also Read: From US $2.55B to $6.2B Behemoth, The IPL Has Taken a Giant Leap

Fans and social media users of the game could not help but notice that Test captain Rohit Sharma was missing from the pictures.

One user kept his question to the point in reply to the tweet: “Where is our Captain?"

Another Indian cricket fan enquired, “Rohit Sharma not travelling with the squad?"

Another fan termed Rohit as ‘King’, asking about his whereabouts. “Where is King Rohit," was his reply.

Advertisement

Here are some other reactions to the post.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Veteran Indian batter Pujara, who made his Test comeback after a stupendous county stint, also posted a photo along with former Indian skipper Kohli, Jadeja and other teammates.

Pujara wrote in the caption, “Ready for the next challenge, UK bound!"

Along with skipper Rohit, vice captain KL Rahul was also not seen in the photos posted by the BCCI and according to reports, the Karnataka-born cricketer is currently recovering from a groin injury.

After the completion of the Test match at Edgbaston Stadium, India and England will be taking part in the three-match T2OI series slated to start on July 7. The first match of the series will be played at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

The three-match ODI series will kick off on July 12 at The Oval.

Last year, India were leading 2-1 in the Test series but the fifth Test had to be called off due to Covid-19 concerns in the Indian camp. The final Test was rescheduled to be played in July this year.

An Indian team, under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant, is currently playing in a five-match T20I series against South Africa.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here