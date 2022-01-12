'Where is Virat Kohli?': Indian Captain's Absence From Rahul Dravid's Birthday Celebration Leaves Fans Puzzled

Mohammed Shami on Tuesday shared a series of pictures from the Indian cricket team’s dressing room where they can be seen celebrating the birthday of their head coach Rahul Dravid. Eagle-eyed fans on Twitter were quick to point out the absence of a certain Virat Kohli as they began wondering the reason why the captain was missing.

The likes of Shami himself, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha and India batting coach Vikram Rathour could be seen in the pictures. However, Kohli wasn’t.

Dravid celebrated his 49th birthday on Tuesday and when asked how does it feel, the legendary batter said, “As you get older you don’t know what to feel when it’s your birthday. You are a year older. But it’s nice, some nice wishes from friends, family, and fans. So very grateful for all of that."

Dravid is on his first overseas assignment in South Africa since taking over as the full-time head coach of the Indian cricket team last year, succeeding Ravi Shastri.

The ongoing three-match Test series between India and South Africa is currently level at 1-1. The tourists won the opening match in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead but South Africa bounced back in Johannesburg to draw level.

The third and final contest, which got underway from Tuesday in Cape Town, is the decider with India aiming for their first Test series win on South African soil.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bowled out for 223 in their first innings with captain Virat Kohli making 79. For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada took four wickets while Marco Jansen chipped in with three wickets.

