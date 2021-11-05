‘Where Should We Take Our Kids’: Rohit Sharma’s Epic Reply to Journalist on His Conversation With Ashwin in UK Tour

If post-match pressers can be called a movie, then Rohit Sharma has to be the hero of that film. The Indian opener is equally entertaining off the field when it comes to giving witty answers to the journalists in a press meet. Rohit’s statements are hardly offensive but the way he delivers them, they don’t fail to leave you in splits.

One such incident happened after India’s 66-run triumph against Afghanistan on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. During the post-match press conference, a journalist asked Rohit about Ashwin’s comeback, also adding what the two cricketers chatted during the UK tour in which the off-spinner didn’t get to play a single game.

The India vice-captain came up with an unexpected reply and he himself giggled while saying that. Rohit stated that he and Ashwin discussed which theme park should they take their daughters to, instead of talking cricket.

“The conversation between me and Ashwin throughout the UK tour was about where we should take our kids. Which park we should take them to? It was nothing about cricket, to be honest. He has two beautiful daughters; I have a daughter as well. So, we were only discussing which theme we should be going to during our off time," Rohit answered.

Rohit slew it undoubtedly, just like he did against Afghanistan with the bat in hand. After failing to score runs in the first two matches, he slammed a ravishing 74 off 47 balls, including 8 boundaries and 3 maximums. He stitched a 140-run opening stand with his partner KL Rahul (69) as India had posted 210 for 2. In reply, Afghanistan were restricted to 144/7.

Ashwin, on the other hand, made a terrific comeback in the limited-overs format after almost four years. He registered figures of 2 for 14 in his spell of four overs.

India will now face Scotland in their penultimate Super 12 game on Friday in Dubai. Like the previous game, they need to win this one too, with a bigger margin to stay alive in the race to semi-finals.

