'Whether a Big or Small Player, a Mistake is a Mistake': Former India All-rounder on Rishabh Pant's Batting Approach

Former India all-rounder Reetinder Singh Sodhi questioned wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant’s batting approach. After losing his wicket by playing a rash shot in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test, Pant is facing a lot of flak from fans and former cricketers for his shot selections.

The southpaw first got a snorter from Rabada that hit his helmet visor when he tried to defend awkwardly, and then he charged to convert a short ball into a half volley. The result was an edge to the keeper.

In the last 13 Test innings, Pant has managed to hit just one half-century, while he got out on a single-digit score six times which includes a duck in Johannesburg.

Sodhi pointed out the wicketkeeper batter is committing the mistakes repeatedly.

“There was a time when if you played a bad shot and your team suffered because of that, you were made to sit out the next match as a lesson. That is not the case now, he’s your superstar.

“But whether a big or small player makes a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. Pant would have been spoken to a lot and it will not be a huge thing even if he is made to sit out as a lesson because these mistakes are happening repeatedly," said Sodhi while speaking to India News.

Meanwhile, former India cricket Saba Karim backed Pant to play the final Test match in Cape Town. He stated that the southpaw is a huge asset to the team and several big players got out playing rash shots.

“He [Rishabh Pant] should definitely play. Has any big cricketer not played a shot like this before and gotten dismissed because of that? It used to happen in a different era, 20-25 years ago.

“This is how you learn. You will have to talk to him and make that player understand, so that learns a lot from this. He is a huge asset to the team. We forget very quickly, would we have won the series in Australia if this player had not made runs," he said.

