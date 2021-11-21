‘Whether It’s Next Year or in Next 5 years’: MS Dhoni Names The City Where He Wishes to Play His Last T20 Match

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have retired from international cricket but his presence in the IPL is enough to enlighten his fans. Recently, he led the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth title win but at end of the 14t edition, he had left people confused on his future with the franchise. Before lifting the trophy, Dhoni did say that he hasn’t left yet but neither did he give a confirmation on his participation in the upcoming season.

On Saturday, Dhoni addressed an event called ‘The Champions Call’ in Chennai which was organised to commemorate CSK’s IPL title victory this year. Speaking at the event, the captain of the ‘Yellow Army’ said that he has always ‘planned his cricket’ and added that he wishes to end his T20 career in the Chennai itself.

“I have always planned my cricket. My last home game, the ODI version, was in Ranchi. Hopefully, my last T20 will be in Chennai. Whether it is next year or in next five years’ time, we don’t really know," Dhoni said.

The CSK skipper went on to praise the local fans who have been there to support the team. Dhoni said the fans have cheered for a good game of cricket.

“Each and every game we played at Chepauk, the fans came and supported good cricket. A lot of times, you have the mentality that you want your team to do well but you don’t want the other team to not do well — that was not the case with Chennai. I think Sachin paaji received one of the best ovations in the ground whenever he went to the ground, even when he played for the Mumbai Indians," said Dhoni.

“That was the love, the understanding of the game when it came to fans in Chennai, in Tamil Nadu."

Meanwhile, Dhoni also recalled the franchise’s horrendous run in IPL 2020 when they finished 7th in the points table. Moreover, it was the first time when CSK failed to make to the playoffs. He stated that last year’s failure motivated the group to reunite and “walk the talk" in the following season.

