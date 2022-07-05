'Which One?': Babar Azam Responds After Been Asked About Breaking Virat Kohli's Record

Pakistan captain Babar Azam recently surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for spending most days at the top of the T20I batting rankings. Kohli held the record with 1013 days at the summit before Babar broke that in the latest T20I rankings for batters released by ICC.

During a media interaction, a reporter asked the 27-year-old about the feat, the batting star stopped the scribe midway through the question.

The reporter asked, “I have two questions. My first question is you recently broke Virat Kohli’s record…".

Babar quickly responded, “Kaun sa (which one)?"

Once the reporter clarified the record, Babar said, “I would like to thank god. There is hard work involved and that is why I have been able to give good performances."

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be touring Sri Lanka for a two-Test series which is part of the ICC World Championship cycle.

The team though has been under some criticism for not scoring quickly in the red-ball format something which was quite apparent during the home Test series against Australia. Babar said the team is trying to play positive cricket.

“We are trying to change the way we play Test cricket. Not easy for batters when the other team is dominating you," Babar said.

“We want to play positively irrespective of the situation but it is only on a given day that we can decide how to win the match and our strategy," he added.

Babar though said that Test cricket is about adapting to different situations.

“But you must remember that the beauty of Test cricket is about adapting according to the situation. You can’t go for quick runs if the opposition is on top," he said.

Babar said Pakistan have been following Sri Lanka’s matches including the recently concluded Test against Australia.

“We have been following their recent tests also against Australia and you can see spinners are dominating. But we have also prepared as per their conditions and we have capable spinners in Yasir Shah, Nauman Ali, Nawaz to counter the conditions," he said.

