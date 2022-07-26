'While T20 and Test Cricket May Continue, ODIs May Not': India Batter Makes Big Prediction

The debate over the future of One-Day Internationals is getting louder every day with current and former cricketers expressing their opinions. The T20s have already taken the front seat in terms of entertaining the viewers. At the same time, the fondness for Test cricket has spiked mainly after modern-day games began producing results. And amid all these, the ODI format, which introduced coloured outfits in the world of cricket, is likely to take a huge hit.

The discussion came into focus majorly after England’s Ben Stokes announced retirement from the ODIs, citing that he’s unable to cope with all three formats. Many former and current cricketers believe that the fifty-over format may extinct soon and Robin Uthappa is the latest individual to join the bandwagon.

Speaking at ShareChat’s Audio Chatroom session - ‘CricChat Powered by Parimatch’, Uthappa said, “While T-20 and Test cricket may continue, ODI may not."

In an ODI format, he remarked how the game may get rather predictable and monotonous at times. He did, however, discuss the importance of the opening and closing parts of one-day matches.

When discussing the recent India-West Indies match, he lauded Sanju Samson for his wicket-keeping abilities, which helped India win.

Uthappa further discussed his relationship with Dhoni during the session and mentioned, “My relationship with Maahi goes beyond cricket."

When asked about his choices for captaincy across all formats, Robin mentioned, “According to me, Bumrah would be a great captain for Test cricket. For ODI, the choices would be KL Rahul or Rishab Pant".

Known to have dealt with mental health issues, Robin is an inspiration to many cricketers. He spoke about his journey to recovery and why he was always perceived as an arrogant personality.

“I wouldn’t speak to people because I was dealing with a lot of issues internally, and that’s why people thought of me as arrogant," Uthappa concluded.

