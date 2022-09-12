'Who Wants to See Mr 150 in the Team?': Former Spinner Calls Umran Malik India's 'Trump Card' in T20 WC

The final date for announcing the squads for T20 World Cup 2022 is nearing and it’s expected that BCCI might roll out those 15 names anytime sooner. The International Cricket Council has directed all teams to announce their respective squads by September 15. With 3 days left to the deadline, the fans are getting curious about when the selectors will make the announcement.

Several media reports have reported that the Chetan Sharma-led committee will hold a meeting o Monday afternoon in which several issues, including the squad selection, will be discussed. Team India’s failure in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 is likely to be discussed in the meeting. It has also been learned that Mohammad Shami, who wasn’t picked for the continental cricketing tournament, is back in the reckoning.

Amid all speculations, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has vouched for the selection of fast-bowler Umran Malik. Taking to his official Twitter account, the cricketer-turned-commentator asked the netizens who all want to see the young pacer from Jammu in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, starting next month in Australia.

“Who all wants to see today Mr 150 Umran malik in the World Cup team for India ?? Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches in Australia.. Any thoughts?": Harbhajan tweeted.

The tracks Down Under have been a delight for fast bowlers from across the world. And the way Umran has been bowling this year, he might reap surprising results; only if the selectors think he is worthy enough to board the flight to Australia.

After garnering attention with his ability to clock 150 kmph consistently, Umran was handed debut on the tour of Ireland earlier this year. He even played a T20I against England but since then, he hasn’t been in India’s scheme of things. The speedster couldn’t replicate the performance he gave in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and hence, he neither found himself in the West Indies tour nor in the Asia Cup.

Umran was the highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022. He picked up 22 scalps in 14 games, including a five-wicket haul. He ended the season in 4th position on the Purple Cap list.

