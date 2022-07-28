'Who Are We? Champions!': Captain Shikhar Dhawan Addresses India Teammates After Series Sweep | Watch

Captain Shikhar Dhawan and head coach Rahul Dravid led the celebrations in the Indian team’s dressing room, addressing the players, praising them for their mature performances culminating in a 3-0 series sweep over West Indies.

After the match, Dravid and Dhawan both gave speeches.

While Dravid congratulated Dhawan for his leadership, the captain was began by appreciating the efforts of support staff and then lauding the efforts of his teammates.

Here’s a look at how Dhawan & Co celebrated the 3-0 ODI series victory.

Advertisement

In the final ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday, India clinched a comfortable 119-run victory over the hosts. Opener Shubman Gill was the top-scorer as he remained unbeaten on run-a-ball 98, missing out on his maiden ODI century due to rain which brought an abrupt end to Indian innings in Port of Spain.

ALSO READ: India Maintain 3rd Spot in ODI Team Rankings After Series Sweep of West Indies

Dhawan also had a good outing as he scored his second half-century (58 off 74 balls) of the series after a superb 97-run knock in the opening game.

Dhawan innings had seven fours, while Gill had seven fours and two sixes.

Dhawan was dismissed when he tried to hit against the turn to a googly from Hayden Walsh and Nicholas Pooran held on to a simple catch at mid-wicket.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer also made significant contribution to India’s score as he scored 44 off 34 balls. India innings was halted twice due to rain after Dhawan opted to bat first.

West Indies were then given a revised target of 257 from 35 overs via Duckworth–Lewis–Stern method (DLS) but they fell well short of the tatget.

The Nicholas Pooran-led team was bundled out for just 137 in 26 overs. Brandon King (42 off 37) and captain Pooran (42 off 32) were the only ones to stay a little longer on the crease.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: IND vs WI, 3rd ODI: India Complete 3-0 Whitewash After Rain Denies Shubman Gill a Maiden Hundred

Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a four-wicket haul while Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets apiece. Chahal’s starring role with the ball helped India get rid of Shai Hope cheaply on 22,

The leg spinner then went on to dismiss Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh and Jayden Seales as well.

Advertisement

For his impressive display with the bat, Gill was awarded with both Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here