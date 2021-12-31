'Who Had a Problem with My Presence?' Harbhajan Singh Reveals How He Was Sidelined from Indian Team

Six days after calling time on his international career, Harbhajan Singh has revealed that he still wonders why wasn’t he playing despite taking 400 wickets despite being just 31-year-old. He added, he doesn’t know who played a part in his ouster or who in the team had a problem in his presence. A veteran of 103 Tests, ‘Bhajji’ said he could have had 100 Test wickets with time on his side being just 31. The off-spinner played his last Test match in Sri Lanka back in 2015.

“I was 31 when I picked up my 400th Test wicket, and if a 31-year-old can pick up 400 wickets, then in the next eight-nine years, I feel I could have taken at least a hundred more. But after that, I didn’t get to play matches, neither was I selected. How can someone with 400 wickets be discarded is a mysterious story in itself, which hasn’t been unravelled yet. I still wonder, ‘What really happened? Who had a problem with me staying in the team?’," Harbhajan said on India TV.

He also played his last international match in 2016 during Asia Cup T20 where he picked up just one wicket. When asked if he spoke to MS Dhoni regarding the cold shoulder mated out to him, he replied in the affirmative, adding that he didn’t get any reply.

“I tried to ask the captain [Dhoni] why, but I wasn’t given a reason. I realized there is no point in me asking for the reason for this treatment, and who is behind it because if you keep asking and no one replies, then it’s better to leave it," added the former India off-spinner.

He continued to play in the IPL where he represented Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders before calling time on his international career. He also added he should have called it quits a long time ago.

