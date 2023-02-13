Who is Mallika Sagar: Meet the Female Auctioneer Who will Conduct the Women's Premier League 2023 Auction

February 13 2023 will mark a new beginning in Indian women’s cricket when more than 450 players will go under the hammer during the first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions. The owners of all five franchises will gather in Mumbai to bid for some really talented players in order to constitute a strong team that will enter the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The WPL auction is going to be special in many ways. Not only it will see the tournament getting closer to taking shape but for the first time in the history of Indian franchise cricket, a woman auctioneer will take over the proceedings. In what comes as one of the most-appreciated steps taken by the BCCI, India’s Mallika Sagar will be at the podium during the event.

Who is Mallika Sagar?

Mallika is an art collector from Mumbai and also a consultant to Modern and Contemporary Indian art. She is also a partner with the Art India consultant firm. She holds vast experience in conducting auctions with Pundoles (an art gallery) in Mumbai. When it comes to sport-related events, Mallika conducted the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) players’ auction in 2021. However, it’s her debut in cricketing auctions.

Her career took off at Christie’s in 2001 when she became the first woman auctioneer of Indian Origin over there.

Mallika is also the first Indian individual to conduct an auction in an Indian T20 league. Over the years, the likes of Richard Madley and Hugh Edmeades have been some of the familiar faces during the IPL players’ auction.

“I’m very honoured to be asked and very proud to be doing it. Hopefully, it would a beginning of a very good relationship," Mallika told Sports18.

Taking a cue from IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades

Since the WPL auction is going to be a newer experience altogether for Mallika, she has gone through several videos of Edmeades who have been conducting the IPL auctions for quite a long time now.

“Hugh was very kind and sent me a very nice e-mail to say if I ever needed help I can always reach out to him. I did watch the previous videos and those were immensely helpful. Because the process is obviously very different from an art auction. So, I definitely relied on Hugh’s expertise and experience from previous years to figure out what best to do," Mallika said.

WPL is history in making, says Mallika

Ahead of the main event, Mallika said the WPL will give an opportunity to the girls of the country to opt for sports as a career option.

“Very Proud. I’m delighted for the cricketers who will be part of the auctions. I think it’s a historic moment for women’s cricket. The Indian women cricketers will get their due on the international stage. They will have the ability to play at the highest level. We have seen what the men’s IPL has done when it started and the trickle-down effect that had. I’m hoping the same for the women’s cricketers as well," Mallika told Sports18.

“We have so much talent around the country, not just in big cities but in smaller cities as well. I’m really hoping that it changes the perception of how being a sportsperson can actually be a profession in the country. It gives the young girls the courage to go to their mothers and fathers and say I want to be a cricket player and follow my dreams. I think it’s history in making," Mallika added.

