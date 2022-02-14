Who is Ramesh Kumar - KKR's New Recruit Once Struck 50 Off 10 in a Tennis-ball Cricket Tournament

During the accelerated round of bidding at the two-day IPL mega auction held in Bengaluru, Kolkata Knight Riders bought a certain Ramesh Kumar at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Having made the successful bid, the owners present at the KKR auction table looked quite pleased.

>Also Read: How KKR Spent Their Money at IPL Auction

>So who is Ramesh Kumar?

Well, to the keen followers of tennis-ball cricket in India, Ramesh, who hails from Punjab, won’t be an unfamiliar name. In fact, he’s a batting star in his own right thanks to his big hitting prowess. He hasn’t played cricket at a professional level though but judging by KKR bidding for him over more accomplished domestic cricketers, they must’ve seen some potential in him.

A video of the left-handed batter, also known as Narine Jalalabadiya, is available on YouTube where he can be seen smoking sixes for fun in a local tournament. He apparently blasted 50 off just 10 deliveries.

Advertisement

He reportedly gave trials to KKR, impressing them with his ability to hit big sixes.

KKR retained Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the auction. They bought 21 players during the two-day event with Shreyas Iyer being their costliest purchase at Rs 12.25 crore.

>Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here