Who is Roger Binny? The Next BCCI President Who Will Succeed Sourav Ganguly

Former India cricketer and 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is all set to succeed Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI President. According to several media reports, it has been confirmed that Binny will file his nomination papers for the top BCCI post and will officially take over on October 18 after the AGM meeting in Mumbai.

After hectic parleys and back-channel discussions in the past one week, it was decided that the 67-year-old Bangalore man would be the 36th Board president. There won’t be any election to any post as all candidates will be chosen unopposed.

Who is Roger Binny?

Roger Michael Humphrey Binny (born 19 July 1955) is a former Indian cricketer who was part of the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning squad where he was the highest wicket-taker (18 wickets), and in the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia where he repeated this feat (17 wickets). He represented Karnataka in domestic cricket, moreover, he was also the first from Anglo-Indian community to play cricket for India. He played 27 Tests for India and picked up 47 wickets. Moreover, he played 72 ODIs, picking up 77 wickets.

Why Roger Binny?

Binny is a rather surprising choice to head the BCCI.

However, hints were dropped that he will get some position when Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) named him as its representative at BCCI AGM instead of secretary Santosh Menon. Besides, he has a clean image and also resigned from the post of a selector when his son Stuart Binny was in the reckoning.

“Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman, who has graced the field for India. Plus he is also a World Cup hero and has a squeaky clean image. He had resigned from selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in contention to be in Indian team," said another BCCI source.

Previous Administration Experience?

Close to nil as he has always been known as great cricketer during his playing days which was followed by good coaching career. It must be noted that he was the India under-19 coach and led them to the trophy in 2000. This team had the likes of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif. He has also coached Bengal Ranji Trophy team.

What’s Next for Roger Binny?

Binny after taking over will be the face of BCCI and will be responsible for overseeing the daily affairs of the Board. Nonetheless, with Jay Shah being the seceretary, not much is expected to change as he is reported to be pulling the strings behind the stage. Organising IPL 2023, bringing back domestic structure to pre-covid era might be among his few top agendas. Providing financial assistance to former cricketers and scorers who have faded out of limelight has been something that BCCI has taken up lately with regular pensions.

