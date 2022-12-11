Who is Saurabh Kumar? All You Need to Know About Spin All-Rounder Who Replaces Ravindra Jadeja in Bangladesh Test Series

The Indian squad for the Test series against Bangladesh has been announced with a couple of senior players missing the games against the neighbours due to injury.

Mohamed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja are also set to miss the upcoming games and the BCCI named Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar as replacements for the experienced pair.

Saurabh Kumar, the 29-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner from Bagphat in Uttar Pradesh will take the place of the versatile Jadeja for the tournament right across the border.

The bowling all-rounder, who can also wield the bat with a left-hander’s stance, has played for the age categories for UP in the U-19 and U-22 divisions before plying his trade for the senior state team.

He made his first-class debut in 2014 when he represented the Services in a game against Himachal in New Delhi. Since then, he has gone on to pick up 237 first-class wickets from 54 games, while also managing to score 1776 runs with the willow.

Saurabh then went on to make his first appearance in List A cricket for Himachal in the year 2015 and has amassed 46 scalps and 271 runs in 32 matches.

In the shortest format of the game, the T20, he has picked up 24 wickets and tallied 148 runs at the crease in the 33 games that he has played after making his T20 debut in the year 2016.

Taking note of his consistent performances in domestic cricket, he was picked as one of the net bowlers for India’s tour of England in the year 2021. More recently, in the year 2022, he was named in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka and will travel with the team once again in the absence of some experienced players.

He was picked by Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction at his base price of INR 20 lakh.

The man from UP also impressed in his performances against Bangladesh A while representing India A recently, as he picked up 15 wickets in four outings at an economy of 2.21 and a strike rate of 39.2.

The 29-year-old has been touted as a spinner who can bat and team India could call upon his services as they take on hosts Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Choudhary Stadium in Chittagong, if need be.

The medical team has advised team India skipper Rohit Sharma to sit out the first test as he waits on further evaluation to clear him for the second and final games of the series.

