'Whom Will Ruturaj Gaikwad Replace?': Star Player Says India Becoming Difficult Country to Play Cricket

With the ODI World Cup less than 12 months away, the Indian cricket team has started building a pool of players around the senior members and it has presented youngsters and other players on the fringes with a chance to stake their claim. Among the frontrunners is a certain Ruturaj Gaikwad whose stunning form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy has left everyone puzzled why he’s not part of India’s ODI set up.

Gaikwad represents Maharashtra in domestic cricket and in just five matches in the VHT 2022, the opening batter belted 660 runs at an unreal average of 220 that included a double-century. In the semifinal of the competition, he became the first ever batter to hit seven sixes in one over.

While in any other era of Indian cricket, such performance would have resulted in an instant return to the national setup but considering the competition for a single spot, Gaikwad may have to wait for a little longer.

India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded the 25-year-old but feels that it will be quite difficult for him to break into the playing XI.

“Since he (Gaikwad) is from India, whom will he replace? Not even replace but look at whom he is competing with. Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and we have Rishabh Pant opening as well," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

He added, “India is becoming a difficult country to genuinely play cricket. I mean, competition for one spot is heating up. And Ruturaj is not heating it up; he has taken the solar panel on his head and scored runs for fun. Amazing, very well done, Ruturaj Gaikwad."

Gaikwad represents Chennai Super Kings in IPL and was the Orange Cap winner last year when they franchise won the title. “I am sure all the CSK fans are super happy. It will be a matter of time before Ruturaj Gaikwad sets the world stage on fire," Ashwin said.

