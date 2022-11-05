Why Arshdeep Singh Bowled a Bouncer Despite Yorker Being His Main Weapon in The Last Over vs Bangladesh?

KL Rahul and Arshdeep Singh played vital roles in India’s impressive thrilling win over Bangladesh in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup 2022 recently. Rahul recorded a fine half-century - 50 off 32 while Arshdeep took two crucial wickets.

And then the two appeared on Chahal TV, a talk show hosted by India leggie Yuzvendra Chahal and a freewheeling conversation followed.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

While chasing a challenging total of 185 runs, Bangladesh made a blazing start before rain interrupted and curtailed the match. After the game resumed, Rahul changed the course of the match by producing a brilliant direct hit from deep mid-wicket to run out Bangladesh’s opener Litton Das. This was a turning point in the match as Das was playing superbly and had already smashed 60 runs off 27 balls. After his dismissal, Bangladesh lost momentum in the chase and crumbled under pressure.

Advertisement

Rahul opened up about his magical run out of Das and said that the wicket made India believe that they can win.

“In the second ball of the eighth over, the run out happened. After the break, we were all charged up because we wanted to win that important game. I was lucky that my throw hit the target and there was more belief that we could win the game," Rahul said on Chahal TV.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep recalled his bowling in the death overs.

Advertisement

While defending 19 runs off the last five balls, Arshdeep bowled a bouncer to Nurul Hasan, one that was smacked for a maximum, bringing the equation down to 13 off four balls. The young pacer admitted that he should have opted for a yorker at that stage.

Arshdeep said, “Bowling mein normally yorker ko back karna tha mujhe. Starting mein laga ki scoop khel sakte hai toh bouncer mardiya lekin uske bad yehi tha ki yorker ko back karun (I should have backed my yorker but I felt the batter will scoop me so I bowled the bouncer. It wasn’t a good idea but from there on I stuck to the yorker in the last over)."

Advertisement

Arshdeep ultimately showed nerves of steel to win the match for India. The crucial win has propelled India to the top of the table in Group 2.

Rohit Sharma and Co now need to win their last Super 12 encounter against Zimbabwe to seal the semi-final spot.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here