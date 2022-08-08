Why Australia All-Rounder Tahila McGrath Played CWG Final Despite Covid-19 | EXPLAINED

About 60 minutes after the first ball was bowled in the Commonwealth Games Gold Medal match between India and Australia, a piece of news broke which rattled a number of fans. The tweet said that Aussie all-rounder Tahila Mcgrath had tested positive for Covid and yet she was in action. This angered Indian fans who thought that Covid-positive players shouldn’t be playing at all, moreover, the all-rounder can play her part to perfection, giving an added advantage to Australia. When other athletes had to isolate themselves, here was the all-rounder playing a CWG final. Isn’t that hypocrisy?

Also Read: IND vs WI- In a First, All Ten Wickets Fall to Spinners As India Run Through Windies

Advertisement

How Many Runs Did Tahila Score?

McGrath could not make a big impact in the final where she scored two runs off four balls and conceded 24 runs in 2 overs without taking a wicket. Furthermore, she also took the catch of Indian opener Shafali Verma.

What were the protocols?

A positive Covid test doesn’t necessarily rule out an athlete from participating in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, as the hosts United Kingdom’s guidelines for isolation are relatively relaxed. Players returning positive tests are to be accordingly evaluated on a case-by-case framework to determine their eligibility to compete.

Also Read: CWG 2022-India Lose to Australia in Women’s T20I Cricket Final; Claim Silver

New Protocols for Tahila?

She sat away from her teammates with a mask on, awaiting her turn to bat, and when Australia fielded, she bowled two overs and waved away team-mates rushing to celebrate after she took the catch of Shafali Verma. Nonetheless, the protocols went for a toss especially after Australia’s nine-run win as she celebrated with her teammates.

Who Gave the Clearance?

Advertisement

Team medical staff consulted with the Commonwealth Games Federation RACEG (Results Analysis Clinical Expert Group) team and match officials as soon as her results came positive. She was then named in the starting XI at the toss and the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved her participation in the final.

Who Framed the New Protocols for Tahila?

In consultation with the CGF and the ICC, CGA and Cricket Australia medical staff implemented a range of comprehensive protocols which were observed throughout the game. However, all of it went for a toss as soon as Australia won the CWG Gold.

Advertisement

Who Said What?

Before the toss we got to know … that was something which was not in our control and whatever the decision the Commonwealth had, we had to follow it," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said.

“We didn’t want to get in trouble, we felt bad for Tahlia at the end there," Meghan Schutt said. “Obviously when you’re part of a game that’s so thrilling like that, that’s all you want to do [celebrate] and at the end screw it, if we get Covid, so be it."

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here