Why Both India and Pakistan Had to Deploy an Extra Fielder Inside the 30-Yard Circle | Explained

During India-Pakistan high voltage clash on Sunday, a unique situation surfaced wherein both the teams were forced to position an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final stages of their bowling innings.

Quite a few cricket fans and enthusiasts were left confused as to why both had to deploy an extra fielder inside, however, International Cricket Council (ICC) has now clarified all the doubts.

While explaining why the opposing teams were forced to position an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle, the ICC said,

“As per a new clause in T20I playing conditions, both India and Pakistan were forced to position an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final stages of their bowling innings in their Asia Cup meeting on Sunday. Both sides failed to be in a position to bowl the first ball of their final over by the scheduled end of innings time, and were penalised by the added restriction for slow over-rate, introduced in January this year."

“The in-match penalties are in addition to the sanctions for slow over rate outlined in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, and the same restriction will be in place at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October and November this year," added ICC.

While this is about why did this new rule got sanctioned, ICC also explained as to when this rule has been charted in international cricket.

“The change was recommended by the ICC Cricket Committee last year, an organisation that sits in part to improve the pace of play in all formats. The first match played under the revised playing conditions was a one-off T20I match between the West Indies and Ireland at Sabina Park in mid-January."

In Sunday’s Asia Cup 2022 second match, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. During bowling, India had bowled fewer than 18 overs in the allotted time that forced Sharma to field with five fielders inside the circle for the final two overs.

Final overs are quite crucial in T20 format and especially when five fielders are inside the circle. In Sunday’s clash as well, Indian side gave away 23 runs across the eleven balls, bowling Pakistan out for 147 with one ball left in the innings.

During India’s chase, Pakistan also landed up in the same situation. Babar Azam-led team couldn’t time the overs properly and hence they had to bowl the final three overs under the same restriction.

Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya took full benefit of the situation and scored 32 runs required for victory. Pandya smashed a six to register the win and completed the chase with two balls to spare.

