Why 'Boycott Chennai Super Kings' is Trending on Twitter a Day After IPL Auction?

Fans on Twitter have been trending a hashtag that calls for boycotting four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. #Boycott_ChennaiSuperKings was one of the top trends on the social media platforms in India, a day after the IPL 2022 mega auction ended in Bengaluru.

So what has irked the fans of the popular franchise?

Several social media users are angry that CSK bought Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana. And the reason is that Theekshana is a Sinhalese.

Sinhalese soldiers are accused of having committed war crimes against Tamilians in Sri Lanka during the military action against LTTE in 2009.

Several users vented their anger on the micro-blogging platform on Monday.

>Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayadu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitch Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma

