'Why Didn't He Play Vijay Hazare for Punjab?'- Former India Selector Lashes Out on Arshdeep Singh

The second T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka was a forgettable one for Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh as he bowled record five no-balls. After the no-ball blunder, he faced a lot of backlash from fans and former cricketers. Former India selector Saba Karim also lashed out at him and questioned him as to why he did not play in the domestic season during his break from the Indian team.

Though Karim had some hard questions for the young bowler but he also admitted that “the new players will make mistakes and that’s how they will learn".

Advertisement

“Why is Arshdeep Singh not playing domestic cricket in between international matches? Why didn’t he play Vijay Hazare for Punjab?" Saba Karim was quoted as saying by India News.

ALSO READ | ‘Biggest Problem is India’s Top Order’: Ex-selector Lashes Out at Team for Relying Heavily on Surya

“We have to be patient. It takes time to build a team. It’s a young team with a lot of changes. The new players will make mistakes and that’s how they will learn. It will keep going up and down for the next few days. You have to trust them," he added.

On Thursday (January 5), India won the toss against Sri Lanka and chose to field first. Speedster Arshdeep came to bowl the second over but it turned to be a disaster for him. On the very first ball, Pathum Nissanka smashed a boundary and then Arshdeep conceded a hat-trick of no balls before finishing the over with 19 runs. Skipper Hardik Pandya realised that it was not Arshdeep’s day and therefore the latter didn’t bowl any over before the penultimate one.

ALSO READ | ‘Biggest Problem is India’s Top Order’: Ex-selector Lashes Out at Team for Relying Heavily on Surya

Advertisement

The young pacer again came in the 19th over and this time again he bowled two no-balls. The 23-year-old did manage to dismiss in-form Dasun Shanaka but to no use as the on-field umpire gave it a no-ball as the pacer had overstepped again.

Arshdeep leaked 37 runs from his 2 overs that day which led Sri Lanka to post a mammoth total of 206-6 in 20 overs. While chasing, India’s top order failed but Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav brought some hope with their valiant fifties. However, it wasn’t enough as India fell 16-runs short of the chasing total.

Currently, both the teams have 1-1 point and will be looking to seal it today (January 7) in the final match of the T20I series in Rajkot.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here