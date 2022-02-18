Why Has Simon Katich Quit Sunrisers Hyderabad Days After IPL 2022 Auction? All You Need to Know

Former Australia batter Simon Katich has stepped down from his role of SunRisers Hyderabad assistant coach just months months before the 2022 edition of the tournament starts. According to The Australian, Katich decided to quit following a disagreement on how the team was being managed but also felt that the pre-auction plans were not followed during the two-day event in Bengaluru.

Last season, SunRisers Hyderabad were involved in a major controversy after they sacked David Warner as their captain and then benched him him in the latter part of the season.Since then, Trevor Bayliss and Brad Haddin have left their roles and they were replaced by Tom Moody and Simon Katich.

More to come…

