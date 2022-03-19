‘Why is the Whole Country Celebrating?’: Gautam Gambhir Recalls When Wife Natasha Turned Down 2011 WC Final Tickets

Cricket is a much-loved sport in India, but you often come across people who are not aware of the technicalities or the magnitude of the game. Several cricketers have shared hilarious anecdotes about their wives or girlfriends being unaware of the sport. The recent one added to the list is veteran Indian batter Gautam Gambhir.

On Jatin Sapru’s YouTube show ‘Over and Out’, Gambhir revealed that his then-girlfriend and now-wife Natasha had turned down his offer of free tickets for the 2011 World Cup final, asking whether it was “that important" and further stating that it was “just another game of cricket".

Gambhir shared that when the Men In Blue won the Mohali match against Pakistan and reached Mumbai, he had asked Natasha whether she wishes to come for the final. To this, she had replied that her sister and brother would come, however she wouldn’t bother to travel to Mumbai.

“After we won the Mohali match against Pakistan and reached Mumbai, I asked her, ‘You want to come for the final?’. She said ‘Let me think’ and then called back and said ‘Is it that important? It’s just another game of cricket’. She said ‘Who’ll bother traveling to Mumbai, my sister and brother will come.’

“So her sister and brother came and then after we won… she only realized when the entire country was celebrating. She said ‘Why is the whole country celebrating?’ and I said we’ve won the World Cup after 20-odd years. Even if you ask her now, she gets embarrassed about rejecting the offer for that game when her sister and brother were there."

For the unversed, Gambhir top-scored with a brilliant 97 run knock in that iconic match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhade Stadium. Riding on his and the team’s overall efforts, India became the world champions after 28 years.

It is known to all that Gambhir delayed his marriage until after the tournament. Post India’s historic win, he tied the knot with Natasha in a private ceremony on October 28, 2011. The couple is blessed with two girls.

