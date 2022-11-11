'Why Not?': Anil Kumble in Favour of Allowing India Cricketers to Play in Overseas T20 Leagues

The conversation around BCCI opening the doors for its contracted/active cricketers to participate in overseas T20 leagues is gathering pace since Indian team’s semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. While India head coach Rahul Dravid rejected the possibility citing peak cricket season in the country and its negative impact on domestic competitions, Anil Kumble feels it could help in the further development of the players.

Several members of the England’s T20 World Cup squad play in Australia’s Big Bash League and the benefit of familiarity with the conditions was quite visible as they hammered India by 10 wickets in Adelaide - a venue they were playing for the first time this tournament.

On the other hand, a majority of India squad was on their first tour of Australia.

“I think exposure certainly helps," Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo. “We have seen that with the kind of development that it has had on Indian cricket. For example, the IPL, where overseas players come in and the kind of changes we’ve had in Indian cricket has certainly helped."

“In terms of giving an opportunity to a young player to go overseas and have a crack, then why not?" he added.

The next T20 World Cup will be jointly held in the Caribbean islands and USA in 2024 giving India two years to prepare for the title challenge. And Kumble advises the team management should do everything possible to ensure top-notch preparations.

“I think it’s important that you need to have everything that you need to do that come 2024, you are well prepared to take on a World Cup event," he said.

Kumble thinks that Indian batting order needs to be flexible and players cannot be pigeonholed into roles, especially in T20 cricket.

“The other thing that I also feel that needs to come into this team is the flexible approach to batting or the batting order. Because in T20s, I certainly believe there is no fixed batting order. You have to be flexible in the way you are going to go about using your resources," Kumble said.

He added, “And likewise, if you identify the brand of cricket that we are looking at and then identify these key young players who you believe need those exposures, then why not? I think that’s important."

